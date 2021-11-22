N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone, also referred as N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), is an organic, colourless, polar aprotic solvent characterized by low volatility and high flame point. It is obtained through the process of condensation of gamma butyrolactone and monomethylamine.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=487

NMP is used in various applications across diverse industries. Some of the Major applications of NMP include: extraction of hydrocarbons; solvent in pharmaceutical industry; agrochemicals; solvent for manufacture of high performance polymers such as polyphenylene sulphide; industrial cleaner; electronics and semiconductor fabrication; and solvent in paints & coatings.

Demand for NMP in developing regions such as Asia Pacific has increased significantly due to growth of industries and manufacturing sector in the region. Rise in manufacturing activities in the region is anticipated to boost demand for NMP during the forecast period.

The scale of operation and relatively lower production cost involved in manufacturing, especially in parts of Asia such as China, are unmatched by those in other parts of the world. Therefore, the manufacturing activity is concentrated in Asia.

End-use industries of NMP, namely electronics, petrochemicals and plastics, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings, are likely to register steady growth during the forecast period. The Li-ion battery market is estimated to expand at a strong rate during the forecast period. This in turn is projected to propel demand for NMP.

Condensation of GBL (gamma butyrolactone) and MA (methylamine), petroleum-based products, is the most widely employed method for production of NMP. Volatility in prices of feedstock in turn results in price fluctuations of NMP.

Regulatory bodies and environmental agencies have highlighted the need to restrict and/or eliminate the use of NMP altogether in certain applications. For instance, the EPA (the U.S.) and ECHA (Europe) have raised concerns regarding the use of NMP in certain applications.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market encompasses market segments based on application and country.

By Application the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market has been divided into:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemical Processing

Agrochemicals

Paints & Coatings

Industrial Cleaners

Others

By country/region, the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market/487#content

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Abtonsmart Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd

Balaji Amines Limited

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Volume Thousand Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market/487