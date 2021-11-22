Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market- Revolutionary Trends 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

LDPE is one of three most widely used grades of polyethylene, while HDPE and LLDPE being the other two; all grades of PE find application based on their physical and processing properties .

q Density, g/cm3: 0.926-0.94

q Melting Temperature, °C: 125

q Crystallinity, %: 55

q Yield Strength, MPa: 8-45

q Most flexible, least rigid, good chemical resistance, good water vapour and alcohol barrier properties

Rising demand for LDPE in end-use products in North America, Asia and Middle East & Africa is expected to drive growth of the global LDPE market during the forecast period. LDPE’s application in films, sheets and coatings in various industries, e.g. edible products and frozen foods, liquid packaging, agriculture, electrical cables, etc., is further expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

For Instance, LDPE is one of the major materials used in packaging. The global packaging industry is expected to account for US$ 950 Bn–US$ 980 Bn by 2020 end. This growth in the packaging industry is fuelling growth of the overall LDPE market.

In 2014, total global retail sales were valued at over US$ 20 Trillion, which are expected to reach US$ 30.0 Trn – US$ 30.6 Trillion by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.6% to 6.0%. LDPE finds application in packaging and protective packaging of innumerable products sold in retail outlets. This, in turn, adds value to the global LDPE market.

Due to the rise in e-commerce, more people are buying products online. In 2014, the global e-commerce retail market was valued at around US$ 1.6 Trillion, which is expected to reach US$ 2.9-3.0 Trillion by 2020 at a CAGR of 8.6% to 9.0%. In online business, safe delivery of commodities to customers is a critical concern for sellers. More attention is given on packaging, for products bought through e-commerce or online sources, as compared to products sold through other channels. This is further driving the demand for LDPE worldwide.

LLDPE, in certain applications, is gaining market share from LDPE, either by replacing or being used in a blend with it. The reason being that metallocene catalyst technology improves LLDPE resin performance and allows down-gauging, thus saving material, costs, energy and being environment-friendly as well. Besides, its improved clarity and processing properties further represent a threat to the LDPE market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market encompasses market segments based on application, technology and country.

By Technology the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market has been divided into:

Autoclave

Tubular

By Application the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market has been divided into:

Film & Sheets

Extrusion Coating

Injection Molding

Others

By country/region, the global Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V

ExxonMobil Corporation

GE Analytical Instruments

The Dow Chemical Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

BASF-YPC Company Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Braskem S.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

