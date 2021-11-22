Zinc Stearate Market– Revolutionary Trends 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Zinc Stearate Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Zinc Stearate Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Zinc Stearate Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Zinc Stearate Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Zinc Stearate Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Zinc Stearate is a white “salt” of a Stearic “fatty” acid, formed from combination of stearic acid and zinc oxide. Zinc Stearate is highly soluble in the nonpolar medium of the polyolefins. It repels water and commonly used as a zinc soap by industries. It is also being used as a releasing agent and lubricant in the plastics and rubber industry for the production of rubber, polyurethane etc.

Transparent property of Zinc Stearate makes it an excellent additive for varnishes and paints industry. It offers dispersal ability and also act as a thickener in paints. Moreover, owing to its water repellent ability it also protect varnishes and paints from water. However, the most captivating application is used by magicians to decrease the friction between playing cards.

q Rapid growth in the industrialization and demand from end-use industries is the primary reason for the growth of the zinc stearate market. The substantial growth is stimulated by the surging demand of polymers that uses various metal stearates in manufacturing purpose.

q Demand from Asian countries such as China and India, as plastic enhancer and dynamic rubber production is expected to stimulate the consumption

q Emergence of Aatam Nirbhar Bharat Program in India can be considered as a game changer while uplifted the demand

q Surge in use of Zinc Stearate in varnishes and paints owing to its various properties including transparency, water repellent and thickening agent

q Market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries

Ø Increasing construction activities in arising nations and growing demand for non-toxic hydrophobic agents in concrete applications

Ø Construction industry is forecasted to register high growth, particularly in developing regions of the world. The global construction output is estimated to increase at CAGR of 5% to 7% over the forecast period

Ø Surge in application of Zinc Stearate in the production of packaging products

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Zinc Stearate Market encompasses market segments based on technology, end use, type and country.

By Form the global Zinc Stearate Market has been divided into:

Powder

Granules

Flakes

Pastilles

By Function the global Zinc Stearate Market has been divided into:

Release Agent

Thickening Agent

Emulsifiers

Other

By Applications the global Zinc Stearate Market has been divided into:

Plastics

Rubber

Concrete

Paint and Coating

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

By End-User the global Zinc Stearate Market has been divided into:

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

By country/region, the global Zinc Stearate Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Dover Chemical Corporation

Baerlocher GmbH

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Norac Additives

Nikunj Chemicals

Linan Huali Plastic Co. Ltd.

Krish Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Pratham Stearchem Pvt. Ltd.

Plastics Material Factory.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Zinc Stearate Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

