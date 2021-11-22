Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market– Snapshot on Global Benefits 2028

Report Description

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Upsurge in consumer awareness regarding hygiene and concerns to prevent spread of diseases such as pneumonia, hepatitis A, scabies, and gastroenteritis, especially in highly populated developing countries is expected to increase the demand for sanitizers, tissues, diapers, and sanitary napkins. Thus, demand for SAP utilization in aforementioned hygiene products is projected to increase in the near future.

Use of SAP is increasing in various other end-user applications such as construction, medical, and agriculture sectors. For example, SAP is increasingly being used as soil additives in the agriculture sector in order to enhance water retention properties.

Moreover, SAP properties such efficient water absorption, water holding capacity, and reducing compaction tendency is fueling the demand for SAP in construction as well as waste management applications.

Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift from traditional hygiene products to enhanced hygiene products, thus resulting in increased demand for SAP.

Quantity and frequency of purchase largely influence manufacturers in B2B market. Easy availability of third-party distributors and supply contractors enable existing players and new entrant in the SAP market to reach end-user industries

Volatile raw material prices affects optimum production quantities and production process change very frequently, that the SAP producers need to recalibrate on a regular basis

Increasing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly SAP for application in hygiene products and for water conservation in the agriculture sector offers vast potential opportunities for SAP manufacturers

In addition, expected increase in introduction of environment regulations will result in rising demand for alternatives to oil/petroleum-based SAP products and is likely to create a window of opportunity for SAP manufacturers. Furthermore, some key players such as Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. and BASF etc. have increased focus on manufacturing bio-based SAP products.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market encompasses market segments based on application, product type and country.

By Application the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market has been divided into:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene Products

Other Applications

By Product Type the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market has been divided into:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer

Other Chemicals

By country/region, the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Nippon Shokubai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, LTD

LG Chem, LTD.

SDP Global Co., LTD. (Sanyo Chemical Industries)

Formosa Plastics Group

Yixing Danson Technology

Satellite Science and Technology Co., LTD

Kao

High Smart Commodity Co., LTD

Xitao Polymer Co., LTD.

Soco

Chinafloc

Acuro Organics Limited

Songwon Industrial

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

