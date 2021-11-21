Magnesium Metal Market–– Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2028

Report Description

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Primary magnesium is a silvery-white metal obtained either from mineral sources (dolomite, magnesite, etc.) or from sea-water/ brines through one of two prominent processes, namely thermal process or through electrolytic process. Magnesium is the eighth most abundant element in the world. It is one of the lightest materials available for use in structural applications.

It is primarily used in the manufacture of die-cast components for automotive, aerospace, electronics applications. It also finds wide-scale application in production of aluminum alloys.

Ø Growing automotive sales and corresponding increase in automotive/vehicle park is expected to result in significant increase in environmental greenhouse gas emissions. According to EPA, transportation sector accounted for around 28% of overall greenhouse gas emissions in 2015 in U.S.

Ø Thus, in order to tackle the menace of increasing environmental pollution emanating from transportation sector, development of greener technologies and vehicles that are all the more fuel efficient has emerged as a top priority for automotive industry think tanks and related R&D activities

Ø Magnesium is one of the most versatile metals on earth. It is around 75% lighter than steel and 33% lighter than aluminium. Moreover, use of magnesium for automotive components results in parts that not only are lighter in weight but also are relatively more dimensionally stable. Besides, several intricate and thin walled components can be manufactured with relatively more ease vis-à-vis some of the conventional materials

Ø According to CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards that were first introduced in the U.S. in 1978 with an intent of improving fuel economy of vehicles, thereby reducing environmental impact.

Ø In May 2012, standards for fuel economy up to 2025 were established. Accordingly, for 2021, the standards will necessitate an average fuel economy of 40.3 – 41.0 mpg (miles per gallon) whereas the average fuel economy proposed for 2025 is around 54.5 mpg

Ø Similarly, the European Union has laid down stringent targets pertaining to fuel consumption and emissions per kilometre

Ø The EU legislation stated target of 130 grams of CO 2 per kilometre by 2015 for new cars registered. This translates into consumption of around 5.6 litres of fuel (petrol) per 100 km. The target for 2021 is 95 grams of CO 2 per kilometre, translating into around 4.1 litres of petrol consumption per 100 km

Roofing in Porsche AG’s new 911 GT3 RS is composed of magnesium sheeting sourced from POSCO, rendering it effective yet relatively lower in weight as compared to aluminum and CFRP. The car was launched in 2016.

Front module in 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S is composed of magnesium resulting in a optimal weight saving and agility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV – Italian-American automotive giant has developed magnesium based components (including liftgate) in order to effect weight savings in its new minivan 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Magnesium Metal Market encompasses market segments based on application and country.

By Application the global Magnesium Metal Market has been divided into:

Aluminium Alloys

Die-Casting

Desulphurization

Metal Reduction

Others

By country/region, the global Magnesium Metal Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

Companies such as:

US Magnesium LLC.

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

POSCO

RIMA Group.

Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd

Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd.

Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd

Others

have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders.

