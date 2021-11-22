Bromo Derivatives Market– Survey on Consumption Benefits 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Bromo Derivatives Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Bromo Derivatives Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Bromo Derivatives Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Bromo Derivatives Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Bromo Derivatives Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Bromine is a mobile, fuming and reddish-brown liquid at a room temperature. Bromine is majorly extract from natural bromine-rich brine deposits in many parts of the world. Bromine finds application in various industries to properties such as high density, reactivity and others. Bromine is being used in manufacturing of water disinfectants, agrochemicals, biocides, pharmaceutical intermediates and others.

q Bromine flare retardants are being used in plastics production, textiles and also in electronics and electricals. Growing urbanization and construction activities across the globe is expected to offer an unparallel opportunity for the bromo derivatives market.

Ø Construction industry is forecasted to register high growth, particularly in developing regions of the world. The global construction output is estimated to increase at CAGR of 5% to 7% over the forecast period

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

q Moreover, bromo derivatives also finds application in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques. Owing to its high density it finds application in controlling the high pressure in deep wells during the oil and gas exploration process.

q Further, growing demand for recharge batteries across the globe is also expected to create opportunity for bromo derivatives. Zinc bromide solution is being used in rechargeable batteries as an electrolyte as it produces high energy during reaction of Zinc and Bromine. Zinc bromide rechargeable battery works as a cost-effective alternative to Li-ion batteries. Many companies are investing huge amount in development of new advanced products using the technology.

Ø In 2019, Sydney-based start-up Gelion launched zinc bromine gel battery using zinc bromine chemistry. The company expects to start their commercial production for new applications by the end of 2021

Ø In 2020, Redflow (Australia) announced the launch of its generation 3 ZBM2 battery by end of 2020. The company reports that they have been working the development process for past six months

q The stringent regulation from the government bodies of some countries are restricting the growth of bromo derivatives market. For instance, countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany and others have forced restrictions on using certain brominated flame retardants in electronics and plastic owing to its adverse environmental impact

q Bromo derivatives market is very consolidated in nature with top five players holding more than 40% of the total market and witness strong competition amongst them to develop and retain their market share

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Bromo Derivatives Market encompasses market segments based on application, type and country.

By Type the global Bromo Derivatives Market has been divided into:

Brominated Polystyrene

Tetrabromobisphenol A

Calcium Bromide

Sodium Bromide

Zinc Bromide

Hydrobromic Acid

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE)

Others

By Application the global Bromo Derivatives Market has been divided into:

Flame Retardants

Organic Intermediates

Oil & gas

Biocides

PTA Synthesis

Others

By country/region, the global Bromo Derivatives Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Lanxess AG

Albemarle Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

DSL Chemicals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Gulf Resources

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Perekop Bromine

Sanofi S.A.

Tata Chemicals

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Bromo Derivatives Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

