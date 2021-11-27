Auto Relay Market Leaders to face stronger headwinds from Emerging Players

The auto relay allows the small current flow circuit to control the higher current circuit in automobiles. Power relays, micro relays, mini relays, ISO 2.8mm mini relays, ISO 2.8mm micro relays, solid state relays, and relay connectors, are some of the various types of automotive relay available in the market. A surge in the preference for an electronic relay/e-fuse over electromagnetic relays is expected to boost the overall market. Further, an increase in the modernization of the vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, unavailability of the standard relay design is expected to hamper the overall growth. Moreover, the demand for higher switching capacity relays for the electric/hybrid powertrain is expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years

List of Key Players in Auto Relay Market:

Fujitsu (Japan),Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany),TE Connectivity (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Infineon Technologies (Germany),Denso Corporation (Japan),American Zettler (United States),Eaton Corporation (Ireland),ABB (Switzerland)

Market Trends

Preference for electronic relay/e-fuse over electromagnetic relays



Drivers

Increasing modernization of vehicles to impact the relay market



Challenges

Involvement of local players (independent aftermarket) in the relay market

Connected smart junction boxes and smart fuse box for autonomous cars



Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Auto Relay Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Auto Relay Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Auto Relay Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Relay Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PCB Relay, Plug-in Relay, High Voltage Relay, Others), Application (Powertrain Systems, Body & Chassis, Convenience, Safety & Security, Driver Information Systems), Vehicle (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle), Electric vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Auto Relay industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Auto Relay companies and organizations.

Secondary Research: Auto Relay

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Auto Relay are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Auto Relay Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Auto Relay market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Auto Relay Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Auto Relay; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Auto Relay Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Auto Relay market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

