North America Cigarette Lighter Market, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America cigarette lighter market reached a value of US$ 306 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The North America region provides a stable market for cigarette lighters owing to the significant number of smokers in the region. A cigarette lighter is a flame-producing device that is used to ignite tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars. It comprises a metal or plastic container filled with pressurized liquid gas or flammable fluid, means of ignition, and some provision for conveniently extinguishing the flame.

Over the years, the sedentary and stressful lifestyles of the people residing in the region have boosted the sales of cigarette lighters. This has also been supported by the increased production and demand for automotive cigarette lighters, which are designed to power electrically heated cigarettes. Moreover, with technological advancements, the leading key players in the region have introduced innovative lighters in terms of design, convenience, prices and product functionality. They have also designed electronic cigarette lighters to increase their profitability, which has further facilitated the growth of the cigarette lighter market in the region.

Metal

Other Market Breakup by Product Type: Flint Cigarette Lighter

Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Other Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Tobacco Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

