Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market, Top Key Players, Size, Industry Share 2021, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of US$ 1577.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Prefabricated buildings refer to structures manufactured off-site and then transported and assembled on the construction site. On the other hand, structural steel is the basic framework wherein the prefabricated components are installed. In Saudi Arabia, prefabricated building and structural steel have gained traction as they offer numerous advantages, such as durability, design flexibility, environment-friendly nature, minimal maintenance, easy expansion, time efficiency, and affordability than conventionally constructed buildings.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Trends:

The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market is primarily driven by their widespread usage to construct housing complexes, offices, warehouses, and camp facilities. Additionally, the Government of Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in infrastructural projects like Vision 2030, NEOM city, Jeddah Waterfront and Entertainment City, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for affordable housing due to the rising population and influx of expatriates has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the expanding construction sector, rapid urbanization, and increasing environmental concerns, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.

Red Sea Housing Services

Kirby Building Systems

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building:

Floors and Roof

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel:

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

