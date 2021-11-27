Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market, Size, Growth, Share 2021, Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Vietnam Pangasius market reached a volume of 1.24 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Vietnam pangasius market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Pangasius is a genus of medium-large to huge shark catfishes native to fresh water in South and Southeast Asia. They are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins and contain low to medium fat content. The regular consumption of pangasius fish promotes better eyesight, enhanced cardiovascular health, fortified bone health, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Continuous technological advancements have minimized the labor cost and processing time, resulting in the decline in the Pangasius processing cost, thereby driving the market growth in Vietnam. In addition to this, several government bodies have introduced sustainable farming practices to grow high-quality fish and reduce the environmental impact due to Pangasius aquaculture, which is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, numerous key manufacturers are investing in hatcheries, farms, and processing facilities to improve vertical integration. Additionally, the expanding production capacities, sustainable trade initiatives, and escalating demand from various countries for export of pangasius, are some of the other factors that will continue to bolster the market growth in Vietnam over the forecasted period.

Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Vinh Hoan Corporation

IDI Corporation

NAVICORP

Go Dang Joint Stock Company (GODACO)

NTSF Seafood Joint Stock Company

Anvifish Joint-Stock Company

Fatifish Company Limited

Cuu Long Seafood Import and Export JSC

Can Tho Import Export Seafood JSC

Breakup by Province:

Dong Thap

An Giang

Can Tho

Ben Tre

Vinh Long

Hau Giang

Tien Giang

Soc Trang

Tra Vinh

Kien Giang

Others

Breakup by Culture Type:

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Breakup by Feed Type:

Commercial

Home-Made

Breakup by Rearing Methods:

Pond

Floating Cage

Breakup by Product Type:

Processed

Raw

Value-Added

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

