Bubble Tea Market, Size, Regional Growth, Industry Share 2021, Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bubble Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bubble tea market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Bubble tea refers to a beverage that is prepared by using milk, fruits, fruit juices and tapioca pearls. Tapioca pearls are the key ingredient of bubble tea that are made from tapioca flour extracted from cassava roots. These balls are usually tasteless but can absorb the flavor of the tea effectively.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Bubble Tea Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the food and beverages sector. Along with this, rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences have led to the widespread preference for bubble tea across the globe, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of various flavors of bubble tea in the market, such as mango, passion fruit, coffee and chocolate, has further resulted in the rising popularity of the beverage among the masses, especially among young adults. The easy product availability in aesthetically attractive packaging is also acting as a key factor driving the market toward growth.

Global Bubble Tea Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Boba Loca USA Inc.

Bubble Tea Supply

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

Fanale Drinks

Fokus Inc

Huey-Yuhe Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Kung Fu Tea

Lollicup USA Inc.

Quickly Chapel Hill

Sharetea

Troika J C Inc

Breakup by Base Ingredients:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

Breakup by Flavor:

Original Flavor

Coffee Flavor

Fruit Flavor

Chocolate Flavor

Others

Breakup by Component:

Flavor

Creamer

Sweetener

Liquid

Tapioca Pearls

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

