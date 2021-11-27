Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | SAS Institute, FICO, TIBCO Software

Predictive Analytics is basically sub category under advanced analytics, which is used to determine the outcomes for a future event, to assess risks and make decisions. Predictive analytics as a tool uses analytic and statistical techniques such as data mining, statistics, data modelling, machine learning, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. With the large amount of data collected, faster processing, innovation in analytical tools and easier to use softwares have accelerated the use of Predictive Analytics. Banking as a whole is facing certain operational and fraud inefficiencies which can be successfully overcome with the implementation of predictive analytics in the banking system to better predict the various outcomes to prevent any banking institutional or individual loss. Geographically, Europe and North America are leading in the use and application of Predictive Analytics in Banking. But growing adoption of digitised systems and strategic partnerships with western counterparts is promising a successful prospect for predictive analytics in Asia Pacific Region.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Predictive Analytics in Banking Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States) ,Oracle Corporation (United States) ,SAP SE (Germany) ,SAS Institute (United States) ,Alteryx, Inc. (United States),FICO (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Teradata Corporation (United States),TIBCO Software, Inc. (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Aveva (United Kingdom) ,Accenture plc (Ireland) ,ClearBrain (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Sales and Marketing, Customer Relation Management, Risk Assessment, Business Process Optimization, Fraud Detection and Management, Data management, Others), Component (Software, Service), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise Based)

Market Trend:

Adoption of Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics by Banking Institutions

Market Drivers:

Increased Investments in Digitisation

Raised Demand from Clients for More Personalized Solutions

Opportunities:

Asia Pacific is emerging as an Attractive Opportunity for Expansion of this Technology owing to Rising Digitisation

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

