Gym Shoes Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | NIKE, Adidas, PUMA

The gym shoe market has shown a significant growth rate over the past decade on account of the growing popularity of fitness centers among millennials. Additionally, the rise in demand may be attributed to factors such as changing lifestyle standards fueled by a rise in disposable income and growing demand for trendy yet comfortable gym shoes. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Gym Shoes Market Insights, to 2026″

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

NIKE (United States),Adidas AG (Germany),PUMA (Germany),Skechers (United States),Reebok (United Kingdom),Campus (India) ,Under Armour, Inc. (United States),New Balance Athletics, Inc. (United States),Umbro (United Kingdom),Wolverine Worldwide (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ball Sports Footwear, Running Sports Footwear, Outdoor Sports Footwear, Others), Application (Men, Woman), End-User (Men, Woman), Distribution Channels (Sports and Athletic Goods Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels)

Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Trendy Yet Comfortable Gym Shoes

Development in Shoes Material

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Fitness Club and Gym

Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled by Rise in Disposable Income

Challenges:

Increasing Number of Local Manufacturers in the Market

Opportunities:

Rising Online Distribution Channel for Gym Shoes

Growing Sports Culture and Fashion Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

