Identity & Access Management Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Dell EMC, NetIQ

Identity and access management also known as IAM, is the technique or process used in enterprises for managing the roles and accurately delivering the secure access to the authorized users for systems, applications, data they need, at any time, from any device and also providing them the circumstances in which a user can be granted or denied these privileges such as what resources they are able to access or what functions they are able to perform. . The users that use IAM might be customer (customer identity management) or employees (employee identity management). IAM simply gives authentication, authorization, and access control to the users. Increasing issues related to the hacking, corporate data breaching and cybercrimes have more importantly given rise to use IAM in all enterprises.

IBM Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),CA Technologies (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Dell EMC (United States),NetIQ Corporation (United States),Okta, Inc. (United States),Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (United States),SailPoint Technologies (United States),Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States)

by Type (Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance, & Governance, Directory Services, Password Management), Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, Hybrid, On-Premise), Organisation Type (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises)

Market Trend:

Adoption of Cloud Services and Mobile Devices in IAM

Growing Trend Of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Internet of Things (Iot)

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness in enterprises About Compliance Management

Increasing Demand for Mobility Solutions

Increase in Security Concerns Among Organizations

Challenges:

Issues Related To Complex Integration Due To Diversified IT System Environment

Difficulty in Collaborating With the Internet of Things

Inconvenience in Managing Distributed Workforce

Opportunities:

Increasing Cloud and SaaS Adoption in both Developed and Developing Nations

Growing Market via Hybrid Cloud Model

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

