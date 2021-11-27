Computer Telephony Integration Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Salesforce, Zendesk, RingCentral

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) is a software that enables computers & telephone systems to communicate with each other. CTI in its simplest terms includes placing and answering the voice, fax, and data calls. Advantages of CTI are seamless customer experience delivery, high efficiency through automated routine process and minimization of agent training cost and time. Enterprises worldwide are adopting technologies for improved customer retention and experience. Another key benefit of the software is the automation of routine customer interactions.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Computer Telephony Integration Software Market Insights, to 2026″

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Salesforce (United States),Five9, Inc. (United States),8×8 (United States),Avaya (United States),Zendesk (United States),MessageBird (Netherlands),Cisco Systems (United States),Advanced Legal Solutions Limited (United Kingdom),BlueFace (Ireland),RingCentral (United States),Adversus A/S (Denmark)

Market Trend:

Integration of CTI Software with CRM to Facilitate Improved Customer Service

Market Drivers:

High Demand from Call Centers

Rising Demand from Enterprises for Low-Cost Tools for Improved Customer Experience

Challenges:

Rapidly Changing Underlying Technologies

Opportunities:

The Emergence of E-Commerce Is Increasing Focus on Customer Service

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (First-Party Telephony or Desktop, Third-Party Telephony or System), Application (Automated Call Management and Routing, Unified Messaging, Database Interaction, Videoconferencing, Others), End-User Industry (Consulting, Insurance, Logistics, Legal, Marketing Services, Other), Platforms (Windows, Linux, Mac), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

