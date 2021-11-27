Ridesharing Services Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Uber, Lyft, Herts

Online ride-sharing business, a kind of smart mobility, is also gaining traction and this will further offer impetus to the expansion of the ride-sharing market over the ensuing years. Today, nearly 70.1% of the ridesharing sector is still unexplored globally. Citing an instance, Uber, a U.S.-based firm offering ride-sharing services, contributed only 28.8% of the U.S. ride-sharing market in the first half of 2017. In October 2016, car sharing was operating globally in 2,095 cities across 46 different countries, serving 15 million passengers with nearly 157,000 vehicles. This represents a 76% increase in users (passengers) and a 23% increase in vehicles since 2014. Asia accounts for 58% of car-sharing members and 43% of the shared car fleet. The growing shared mobility ecosystem has the potential to create new jobs as the mobility system shifts from product-centric to service-centric. The number of passengers opting for car-sharing has increased from 81,000 to 87 lakhs between 2010 and 2016 and the number of vehicles on this platform has grown from 4,315 to 67,32930.

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/121938-global-ridesharing-services-market

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Ridesharing Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ridesharing Services Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Uber (United States),Lyft (United States),DiDi (China),Grab (Singapore),Gett (Israel),Ola (India),BlaBlaCar (France),Lime (United States),Herts (United States),Car2go (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (E-hailing, Car sharing, Car rental, Station-based mobility), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Data Service (Information service, Navigation, Payment service, Other), Vehicle Type (ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, CNG/LPG vehicle, Electric vehicle, Micro mobility vehicle (Bike/Bicycle, Scooter, Others)), Business Type (P2P, B2B, B2C), Membership Type (Fixed Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing)

Market Trend:

Upsurging Demand due to Micro-Mobility

Stringent Co2 Reduction Targets

Market Drivers:

The Fuelling demand for Cost-Saving as well as Time-Saving Transportation

Growing Smartphone and Internet Penetration

Challenges:

COVID-19 is Expected to Pose a Significant Threat to the Market

Opportunities:

High Adoption Among Millennials and Potential Generation Z

Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles for Ride Sharing

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Financial Advisory Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/121938-global-ridesharing-services-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ridesharing Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Ridesharing Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Ridesharing Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Ridesharing Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Ridesharing Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ridesharing Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Ridesharing Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/121938-global-ridesharing-services-market

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport