Galley Equipment Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Galley Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global galley equipment market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global galley equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Galley equipment comprises numerous onboard kitchen appliances used in aircraft and ships to prepare and store food. Some commonly used galley equipment includes racks, trays, trolleys, serving pots, trash compartments and electric devices, such as refrigeration systems, washing machinery and food processing equipment. Since these appliances are usually rigid, durable, and compact, they facilitate efficient utilization of the available space and make them ideal for air- and water-borne vessels.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends: The global galley equipment market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of aircraft and ships for leisure and commercial purposes. Additionally, the rising usage of lightweight galley equipment to offer more comfort to the passengers and improve the operational efficiency of aircraft and ships has catalyzed the product demand. Furthermore, the launch of advanced, aesthetically pleasing, and modular product variants with customization options has positively influenced the market growth. Other factors, including the expanding travel and tourism industry, rapid urbanization, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the aviation sector, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook. Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aerolux Limited Air Cabin Engineering Inc. Aluminox S.A B/E Aerospace Inc. Bucher Group Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte Ltd. Jamco Corporation Jeitek Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd. Loipart AB Meili Marine USA Zodiac Aerospace Ltd.

Breakup by Type: Aviation Galleys Ship Galleys Aviation Galleys Breakup by Aircraft Type: Single-aisle Twin-aisle Business General Aviation Ship Galleys Breakup by Ship Type: Surface Ships Amphibious Ships Passenger Vessels Recreational Boats Bulk Carriers Breakup by Fit: Line Fit Retro Fit Breakup by Application: Aviation Marine

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021-2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

