Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Outlook

As per new industry analysis report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global physiotherapy equipment market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Physiotherapy equipment refers to various devices and machines used by physical therapists for treating different types of disabilities, injuries, and muscle or bone disorders. Some commonly used physiotherapy equipment includes exercise balls and bikes, treadmills, resistance bands, trampolines, and hot and cold therapy equipment. These devices are widely employed in physiotherapy clinics to help reduce muscle stiffness and pain, restore or improve motor functions, and correct muscle and postural balance.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.