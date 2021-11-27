Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Outlook
As per new industry analysis report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global physiotherapy equipment market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Physiotherapy equipment refers to various devices and machines used by physical therapists for treating different types of disabilities, injuries, and muscle or bone disorders. Some commonly used physiotherapy equipment includes exercise balls and bikes, treadmills, resistance bands, trampolines, and hot and cold therapy equipment. These devices are widely employed in physiotherapy clinics to help reduce muscle stiffness and pain, restore or improve motor functions, and correct muscle and postural balance.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/physiotherapy-equipment-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global physiotherapy equipment market is primarily driven by the rising cases of road accidents and sports injuries. Additionally, the widespread prevalence of stroke, Parkinson’s disease, musculoskeletal disorders, and pain in different body parts, which is caused due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, has escalated the product demand. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch advanced physiotherapy equipment, which is catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including the rising popularity of physiotherapy, aging population, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, and improving healthcare infrastructure, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3nZ4p8N
Key Market Segmentation:
Some of the top key players in the market are:
- DJO Global, Inc.
- EMS Physio Ltd.
- ENRAF-NONIUS B.V.
- BTL Industries, Inc.
- Zynex Inc.
- ITO Co. Ltd.
- Medtronic Medical S.r.l.
- Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.)
Breakup by Product:
- Equipment
- Accessories
Breakup by Application:
- Musculoskeletal
- Neurological
- Cardiovascular and Pulmonary
- Pediatric
- Gynecological
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics
- Homes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Related reports:
- http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/uncategorised/134142/fetal-bovine-serum-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-trends-and-forecast/
- http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/uncategorised/134206/smart-weapons-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-and-forecast/
- http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/uncategorised/134268/automation-as-a-service-market-overview-2021-2026-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast/
- http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/uncategorised/134335/functional-carbohydrates-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast/
- http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/uncategorised/134463/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market-2021-share-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-2026/