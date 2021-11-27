Pressure Relief Devices Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Relief Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global pressure relief devices market size reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure relief devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pressure relief devices are medical devices designed to reduce pressure and friction between different body parts. Some commonly used pressure relief devices include wheelchair cushions, flotation mattresses, and kinetic beds. They are generally filled with water, gel, air, or foam to relieve pressure points among seated or bedridden patients. These devices prevent the formation of sores or ulcers by ensuring that the patient’s tissues are not compressed and depleted of oxygen.
Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Market Trends:
The global pressure relief devices market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of pressure ulcer development due to the widespread prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and terminal illnesses. Additionally, the escalating demand for preventive healthcare and bedsore management equipment has accelerated product adoption. Furthermore, the launch of advanced pressure relief devices that offer therapeutic benefits to the patients, coupled with the rising awareness regarding their availability, has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the aging population, heavy investments in the healthcare infrastructure, and increasing consumer healthcare spending, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.
Global Pressure Relief Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the top key players in the market are:
- Acelity
- Apex Medical Corp.
- ArjoHuntleigh
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. (Sidhil Limited)
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.
- Invacare
- Medtronic
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Stryker Corporation
- Talley Group Ltd.
Breakup by Device Type:
Low-Tech Devices
- Foam-Based Mattress
- Gel-Based Mattress
- Fiber Filled Mattress
- Water/Fluid Filled Mattress
- Air Filled Mattress
- Others
High-Tech Devices
- Dynamic Air Therapy Beds
- Kinetic Beds
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Long-term Care Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
