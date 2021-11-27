Pressure Relief Devices Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Relief Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global pressure relief devices market size reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure relief devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pressure relief devices are medical devices designed to reduce pressure and friction between different body parts. Some commonly used pressure relief devices include wheelchair cushions, flotation mattresses, and kinetic beds. They are generally filled with water, gel, air, or foam to relieve pressure points among seated or bedridden patients. These devices prevent the formation of sores or ulcers by ensuring that the patient’s tissues are not compressed and depleted of oxygen.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.