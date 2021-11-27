Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global reserve osmosis (RO) membrane market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Reverse osmosis is a method that deionizes or purifies water by pushing it through a semi-permeable membrane under high pressure. On the other hand, RO membrane is a filtering material that separates contaminated agents and dissolved salts from drinking water. It comprises three layers, namely, a polyester support web, a microporous polysulfone interlayer, and an ultra-thin polyamide barrier layer.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market/requestsample

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for clean and fresh water across the globe owing to the rising pollution levels, industrial development, population growth, and climate change. In addition, the demand for RO membrane has been escalated as numerous countries are employing seawater desalination, which includes the process of RO for removing the excessive salt from water to make it fit for use. Besides this, governments of various countries are spreading awareness about water-borne diseases to encourage people to use water filtration systems, in turn escalating the demand for RO membranes. Furthermore, key players are introducing hybrid and advanced membrane technologies to provide longer membrane life and lower the replacement rate, which is expected to provide substantial growth to the market in the upcoming years.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3yeuKm3

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Axeon Water Technologies Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc. GE Water & Process Technologies Hydranautics – A Nitto Denko Group Company Keensen Technology Co. Ltd. Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd. Microdyne-Nadir GmbH Toray Industries, Inc. Toyobo Co., Ltd. Vontron Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Cellulose-Based Membranes

Cellulose Acetate Nitrocellulose

Thin-film Composite Membranes

Polyamide Composite GO-Based Polyacrylonitrile

Market Breakup by Filter Module:

Plate and Frame (PF) Tubular-Shaped Spiral-Wound Hollow-Fiber

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Desalination Systems Ro Purification Systems Medical Devices and Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: