Machine Translation Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Translation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global machine translation market size grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global machine translation market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Machine translation (MT) is an automated software used to translate source content into target languages. It can work without human intervention to translate considerable amounts of information. It limits the scope of permissible substitutions to allow customization and enhance the overall output. At present, the increasing utilization of adaptive machine translation is offering lucrative opportunities to key players in the industry.