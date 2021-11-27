Machine Translation Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Translation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global machine translation market size grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global machine translation market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
Machine translation (MT) is an automated software used to translate source content into target languages. It can work without human intervention to translate considerable amounts of information. It limits the scope of permissible substitutions to allow customization and enhance the overall output. At present, the increasing utilization of adaptive machine translation is offering lucrative opportunities to key players in the industry.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The rising popularity of cloud-based applications, which provide access to various services via cloud servers, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the MT market. Moreover, the leading players are focusing on the development of advanced MT solutions to expand their consumer base. For instance, Lilt Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) powered language service provider, launched a neural machine translation system to use real-time feedback and enhance the productivity of the human translator. Furthermore, MT services are providing healthcare information about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in different regional languages, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Applications Technology Inc.
- Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
- Pangeanic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- SDL Plc (RWS Holdings Plc)
- Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT Inc.)
- Systran and Welocalize Inc.
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)
- Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)
- Neural Machine Translation
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Breakup by Application:
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecommunications
- Military and Defense
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
