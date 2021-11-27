Resorcinol Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Outlook

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global resorcinol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global resorcinol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2021-2026. Resorcinol (C 6 H 6 O 2 ), also known as m-dihydroxybenzene, is a white crystalline phenolic monomer, which has a mild odor and a bittersweet taste. It is soluble in ether, alcohol and water, and becomes pink when exposed to light. It is generally prepared by sulfonating benzene with fuming sulfuric acid and fusing the resulting benzenedisulfonic acid with caustic soda. It usually exists in two crystalline forms, namely the α- and β-form. Amongst these, α-resorcinol is procured through recrystallization from alcohol or benzene or spontaneous transformation from β-resorcinol below 71 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the β -form is obtained when recrystallization is stable up to about 71 degrees Celsius under normal pressure conditions.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/resorcinol-market/requestsample

Global Resorcinol Market Trends:

One of the key factors strengthening the market growth is the application of resorcinol in the rubber industry. It is a vital component of adhesive resins used in the manufacturing of tires for trucks, passenger cars, off-road equipment, and other fiber-reinforced rubber mechanical goods like conveyor and driving belts. Apart from this, due to its cost-effectiveness, chemical stability and resistance to solvents, salt-water, acids and oil, resorcinol is widely utilized as a wood-binding agent. It also finds applications in the production of light screening agents to protect plastic products from ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, it is also employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an antiseptic and disinfectant in topical pharmaceutical products for treating skin disorders and infections, which includes acne, calluses, warts and seborrheic dermatitis.

Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3b8Kb5C

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Akrochem Corporation Aldon Corporation Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) Amino-Chem Co., Ltd. Atul Ltd. Dynea AS Euram Chemicals Ltd. Indspec Chemical Corporation Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Napp Technologies LLC Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Market Breakup by Application:

Tire and Rubber Products Wood Adhesives and Binders UV Products and Dyes Flame Retardants Others

Market Breakup by Production Method:

Benzene Disulfonation Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive Building and Construction Healthcare Electrical and Electronics Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: