Concrete Superplasticizer Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global concrete superplasticizer market size reached a value ofUS$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, we expect the global concrete superplasticizer market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Concrete superplasticizers, or high-range water reducers, refer to a class of water-soluble polymers used as an additive to produce high-strength concrete. They help lower the water content while improving the flowability, workability and durability of concrete. They are widely available in liquid and powder forms and increase the suspension flow efficiency. Concrete superplasticizers find extensive applications in the construction sector as they assist in conserving cement, enhancing speed finishing, and minimizing thermal cracking and shrinkage.

Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Trends:

The global concrete superplasticizer market is primarily driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction activities due to the growing population and urbanization. Additionally, the escalating demand for high-strength concrete mixtures with enhanced flow characteristics and the rising government investments in infrastructure development projects are other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, leading players are launching innovative product variants, such as polycarboxylate ether-based superplasticizers, which have catalyzed the product demand. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing disposable incomes, and improving global infrastructure, are also anticipated to impel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players operating in the Concrete Superplasticizer Market include:

Arkema BASF SE Kao Group Sika AG W. R. Grace & Co. Enaspol a. s. Mapei S.p.A.. Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. Sure Chemicals.

Market Breakup by Form:

Liquid Powder

Market Breakup by Product Type:

SNF MLS PC SMF

Market Breakup by Application:

Ready-Mix Concrete Precast Concrete High-Performance Concrete Shotcrete Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa North America Europe Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

