Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, finds that the global bone graft and substitutes market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bone graft and substitutes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Bone grafts and substitutes are orthopedic devices used for replacing and repairing bone fractures. They are manufactured using ceramics, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, tricalcium phosphate and bioactive glass. They consist of osteoinductive proteins, osteoconductive matrix and osteogenic cells that form the bone. Bone grafts and substitutes are widely used in joint reconstruction, dental bone grafting, spinal fusion and trauma, craniomaxillofacial, foot and ankle surgeries. They aid in supporting existing bones and skeletal structures, are bioresorbable in nature and do not cause an antigen-antibody reaction. As a result, they are widely used in hospitals, clinics and surgical centers.

Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Trends:

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is primarily being driven by the rising geriatric population, which is highly prone to osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders. Bone grafts and substitutes are used for fracture healing and surgical stabilization. Moreover, the increasing utilization of three-dimensional (3D) printing and rapid prototyping technologies is providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in printing premium-quality bone substitute materials and assist in fabricating free-form biomaterial scaffolds for tissue regeneration. Other factors, including the increasing demand for dental bone grafts, along with the launch of biocompatible synthetic grafts, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. DePuy Synthes Companies Wright Medical Group N.V. Medtronic Plc Stryker Corporation NuVasive, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. Integra LifeSciences Corporation Baxter International, Inc. Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Bacterin International Holdings SeaSpine Holdings LifeNet Health, Inc.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Allografts Bone Graft Substitutes Cell-based Matrices Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Spinal Fusion Trauma Joint Reconstruction Foot and Ankle Dental Bone Grafting Craniomaxillofacial Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals Surgical Centres Clinics Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021-2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

