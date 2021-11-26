Edge-based AI Market Trend Analysis| Forecast 2021- 2027| Top Key Leaders | IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google

Global “Edge-based AI Market“ is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026, Edge-based AI Market report offers insights into the latest growth and trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and applications. It also offers qualitative as well as quantitative information regarding the factors, challenges, and opportunities that will define the growth of the market over 2021-2026, The Report Contain Many Pages With Detailed Analysis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

According to our latest research, the global Edge-based AI size is estimated to be million in 2021 from USD million in 2020, with a change of % between 2020 and 2021. The global Edge-based AI market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of % for the next five years.

Global Edge-based AI Market: Drivers and Restrains

Edge-based AI market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2021-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Top Listed Manufacturers in the Edge-based AI Market Report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Anagog

Tact.ai

Bragi

XNOR.AI

Octonion

Veea Inc

Imagimob

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The Edge-based AI market revenue generation is also included in the report. The various segments from which major sales of the market is obtained is included within the report along with the regional segmentation. The regional segmentation helps the market players to understand where to make investments and where there will support from both the consumers and government.

Platform and Software ools

Edge AI Services

By the Application, this report covers the following segments

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Others

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Edge-based AI product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Edge-based AI, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Edge-based AI from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Edge-based AI competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Edge-based AI breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Edge-based AI market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Edge-based AI sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key Points thoroughly explain the Edge-based AI market Report:

1 Edge-based AI Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Production Capacity Analysis

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Edge-based AI Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Edge-based AI

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.5 Global Edge-based AI Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Edge-based AI Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Edge-based AI Market Size by Region

4.2 North America Edge-based AI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Edge-based AI Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Edge-based AI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Edge-based AI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

————-

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Edge-based AI Typical Distributors

12.3 Edge-based AI Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

