Latin America Smart Grid Security Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Latin America Smart Grid Security Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Latin America smart grid security market is currently witnessing robust growth in 2020. Smart grid security refers to a digital infrastructure that protects power grids and communication, information technology (IT) and internet-connected systems. It includes encryption, firewall, antivirus, antimalware and identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Smart grid security also consists of various sub-systems, such as home energy management, advanced metering infrastructure, demand response and industrial control system (ICS). They are utilized to analyze, detect and respond to various disturbances and prevent cybersecurity attacks. These systems also aid in detecting technical energy losses and are highly efficient and cost-effective.

The Latin America smart grid security market is primarily being driven by the increasing energy requirement among the masses. Moreover, the widespread deployment of energy-efficient smart grids for reliable and clean energy distribution across the region is driving the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the utilization of advanced components and control systems to reduce cyber-attacks and enhance security, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in the smart grid infrastructure and the extensive utilization of renewable energy sources for power generation, are positively impacting the market growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solution Encryption Antivirus and Antimalware Identity and Access Management (IAM) Firewall Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services Others



Breakup by Subsystem:

Demand Response System

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/ Industrial Control System (ICS)

Home Energy Management System

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Network Security

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

