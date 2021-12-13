Event Management Software Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2021-2026: IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Event Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global event management software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An event management software (EMS) refers to an internet-based system that allows the manager to perform all planning related functions through a single platform. It includes several tasks, such as venue selection, online registration, payments, content management, visitor management, etc. The event manager can also register events, send invitations and create customized sessions to facilitate interaction with other audiences. This, in turn, assists in minimizing workload, reducing expenses, and streamlining data collection.

The expanding media and entertainment industry, along with the escalating demand for automation in performing various planning-related functions, is driving the event management software market across the globe. Furthermore, the growing need for capturing actionable business insights from multiple events is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising integration of event management software with numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and IoT, is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the increasing prominence of integrated services and wide availability of customized solutions are expected to cater to the growth of the event management software market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component Type:

Software Venue Management Software Ticketing Software Event Registration Software Event Marketing Software Event Planning Software Others Content Management Software Visitor Management Software Analytics and Reporting Software Resource Scheduling Software Others Service Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and Maintenance Managed Services



Breakup Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Corporate

Government

Third-party Planner

Education

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

