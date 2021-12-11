Terahertz Technologies Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Terahertz Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global terahertz technologies market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Terahertz (THz) technologies are based on electromagnetic radiation (EMR), which lies in the spectrum between infrared radiation (IR) and microwaves. They can penetrate paper, wood, clothing, plastic, ceramics, cardboard, masonry, etc., without causing any damage. THz technologies yield high-resolution images and aid in transferring vast amounts of data quickly. Furthermore, their low-energy levels make them non-invasive, non-destructive, and intrinsically safe for humans, plants, and animals, compared to X-rays and near-infrared radiation (NIR).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terahertz-technologies-market/requestsample

The rising utilization of THz in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for conducting non-destructive analysis (NDT) of sealed packages is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of THz technologies in early diagnosis cancer is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the increasing requirement for visualizing wounds under gypsum or bandage layers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, THz technologies are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical industry to perform non-destructive, internal, and chemical analysis of various dosage forms, which is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing applications of THz technologies for remote screening of people and luggage at airports due to the elevating public security concerns are expected to fuel the global terahertz technologies market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Advantest Corporation

Bakman Technologies LLC

Batop GmbH

Gentec Electro-Optics Inc.

HÜBNER GmbH & Co KG

Luna Innovations Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

Teraprobes Inc

Terasense Group Inc.

TeraView Limited

TOPTICA Photonics AG.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Terahertz Imaging Systems Active System Passive System

Terahertz Spectroscopy Systems Time Domain Frequency Domain

Terahertz Communication Systems

Breakup by Component:

Terahertz Sources

Terahertz Detectors

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare and Medical

Defense and Security

Telecommunications

Food and Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3u5Tg7n

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800