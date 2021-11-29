Precision Aquaculture Market Forecast to 2027 Application Feeding Management, Monitoring, Control and Surveillance, Others

Precision aquaculture involves various hardware and software components interconnected with each other. Sensors installed in the marine environment form a key part of these components as they monitor, interpret, analyze, and offer decision support for farm operations. A wide variety of sensors, such as acoustic, optical, and biological sensors, are used to gain insights into the farm environment, which assist in making decisions to enhance fish health and economic return, along with mitigating risk to the environment.

The precision aquaculture benefits through farming operation repeatability, improving accuracy, facilitating autonomous and continuous monitoring, and offering reliable decision support. Moreover, it helps reduce dependency on manual operations and subjective assessments, thereby enhancing the staff safety. As per IEEE Xplore, aquaculture is likely to supply ~62% of fish for human consumption by 2030. Thus, the increase in yields of aquaculture across the world offers significant growth opportunities to the precision aquaculture market players.

Precision Aquaculture Market – By Component

Hardware

Control and Monitoring Device

Camera System

Software

Services

Precision Aquaculture Market – By System