Video Conferencing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type Hardware, Software, and Services

Video conferencing is a live video-based platform made for conducting meetings between two or more individuals in distinct locations through a video-enabled device. It enables several individuals to meet and collaborate face to face through long distance meeting by transmitting video, audio, text, and presentations in a real time via internet. The adoption of video conferencing has increased rapidly in the last few years.

The businesses are observing a broad array of advantages as the companies are replacing their obsolete web or audio conferencing contracts with a modern cloud-based video conferencing solutions. Through their video conferencing solutions, players such as Zoom and Lifesize help enhance team communications and collaborations while increasing employee engagement and reducing operating costs. Advancements in the 5G communication technology and efforts toward its commercialization are among the factors fueling the growth of the global video conferencing market. Roll out of 5G would encourage the employees to conduct office meetings from personal devices such as smartphones and laptops. With the growing preference for flexible workplace, mainly among the millennial population, the video conferencing market for both hardware and software is likely to progress in the coming years.

By Components

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Type

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical