Boeing’s 147-satellite V-band constellation has been approved by the FCC

A Boeing application to create and operate 147 non-geostationary satellites (NGSOs) for broadband communications has been granted by the Federal Communications Commission. Boeing submitted an application for a license to operate a constellation employing a high-frequency V-band spectrum over five years ago, during a flurry of NGSO applications from companies such as SpaceX, OneWeb, and other organizations.

The firm is the last of the initial wave of NGSO applicants to receive a decision from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) on its constellation ambitions. It now has 6 years to deploy half of the intended satellites in order to comply with these requirements, and nine years to complete the remainder of the constellation.

The plan calls for the launch of 132 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) at a distance of 1,056 kilometers, with the remaining satellites being placed between 27,355 kilometers and 44,221 kilometers away from the Earth’s surface to provide global services to governmental, enterprise, residential, commercial, and institutional customers around the world. Boeing purchased small satellite expert Millennium Space Systems in the year 2018 to broaden its experience in the growing non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) industry. Boeing is best known for manufacturing giant spacecraft for geostationary orbit (GEO).

“Boeing believes that satellite technology will have a multi-orbit future,” a Boeing representative stated via email. ” We believe that, as the need for satellite communications develops, greater diversity across the orbital regimes and frequencies will be required to meet the diverse needs of customers, and we believe that V-band can contribute to part of that diversity.” Meanwhile, while the application was being reviewed by the FCC, we continued to work on identifying convincing use cases for the V-band technology and developing the underlying technology.”

It is worth noting that V-band frequencies are higher in frequency than the Ku-band and Ka-band spectrum utilized by SpaceX’s Starlink, which is the world’s largest NGSO broadband provider with over 1,600 satellites in the low Earth orbit. Higher frequencies may be necessary to provide faster broadband services; however, they may also introduce interference issues, especially in the presence of the possibility of rain attenuation, which can harm V-band broadcasts.

Boeing’s commercial satellite operations are led by Ryan Reid, who informed SpaceNews in September that the company was still looking for collaborators for its constellation as it anticipated approval from the Federal Communications Commission. Additionally, the FCC permission authorizes Boeing to offer fixed-satellite services in some areas of the V-band, as well as to run inter-satellite links in specific portions of the V-band, under specific conditions.

The Federal Communications Commission, on the other hand, denied Boeing’s request to run inter-satellite links in the Ka-band as well as other components of the V-band in order to address complaints it had received during the application process. SpaceX had issued a warning in 2019 that the Boeing’s proposed constellation ran the danger of interfering with other megaconstellations, which might be hazardous.