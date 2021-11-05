From rockets to commercial crews, the Boeing Company is a leader in the aerospace industry

The Boeing Firm is an aerospace company based in the United States that manufactures missiles, rockets, airplanes, satellites, and other high-tech items. They’ve been working on NASA’s CCP (Commercial Crew Program) to develop a new vehicle which is going to deliver astronauts into space since 2011. According to a video on the company’s website, Boeing was established in 1916 by Mr. William E. Boeing in Seattle, Washington. Boeing, who had earned wealth through selling lumber, collaborated with engineer George Westervelt to create the Boeing Model 1, a new seaplane form.

The firm grew and manufactured planes for both commercial and military use over the years. According to the corporation, Boeing cooperated with North American Aviation and McDonnell Douglas to create NASA’s Saturn V rocket that transported people to the moon during the Apollo program in the 1960s. Boeing was also engaged in the creation of the Space Shuttle. According to Boeing, the corporation notably built a customized Boeing 747, which the orbiting shuttle vehicle was going to piggyback on during tests and transit.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) was formed in 2006 by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, a private spaceflight firm, to provide rockets to NASA as well as the United States Department of Defense. ULA boasts some of the most powerful launch vehicles globally, which are used to transport supplies to the ISS (International Space Station) and probes to the other planets in the solar system.

As the Space Shuttle project ended in 2011, NASA looked for new ways to get its astronauts into space. That year, the government awarded contracts to four private businesses — SpaceX, Blue Origin, Sierra Nevada, and Boeing — to encourage the construction of new aircraft capable of traveling to the International Space Station, with Boeing receiving the most money at the time, $92.3 million.

Boeing has previously begun work on the CST-100 (Crew Space Transportation-100) spacecraft, which is a capsule that could be launched using a variety of rocket boosters, including those from SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance. The grant enabled the firm to continue working on the vehicle’s development and refinement.

NASA chose Boeing and SpaceX as participants in the Commercial Crew Program in 2014. SpaceX has utilized its Crew Dragon spaceship to deliver astronauts, while Boeing is still working on its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. At its widest point, Starliner has the shape of s a gumdrop capsule spanning 14.8 feet (4.5 meters). According to Boeing, it can carry up to 7 passengers or a mix of both cargo and crew to low Earth orbit. NASA has committed Boeing $4.8 billion to build Starliner as of May 2020.

NASA will spend approximately $90 million for each seat for every member of the crew on the Starliner, compared to around $55 million for every seat for Dragon, according to a report from the US Office of Inspector General. At the same time, Boeing has claimed that they “seriously disagree” with the report’s pricing assumptions.