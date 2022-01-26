Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence market.

Leading players of Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence including:

Alteryx

Board International

Cisco Systems

ESRI

Galigeo

GoodData

Google

HPE

IBM

Infor

Information Builders

Locomizer

Logi Analytics

Microsoft

MicroStrategy

Oracle

Panorama Software

Pentaho

Pitney Bowes Inc

Prognoz

Pyramid Analytics

Qlik

Salient Management Company

SAP

SAS institute

Spatial Plc

Tableau

Teradata Corp

Tibco Software

Yellowfin

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Location Intelligence

Business Intelligence

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Overview

1.1 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Definition

1.2 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market by Type

3.1.1 Location Intelligence

3.1.2 Business Intelligence

3.2 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

4.1.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.1.4 Telecommunications and IT

4.1.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.2 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

