Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Leading players of Advanced Metering Infrastructure including:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

Honeywell Elster

Xylem Inc

Siemens

EKA Systems (Eaton)

Trilliant

Kamstrup

Sensus

Silver Spring Networks

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Smart Meters

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Definition

1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Type

3.1.1 Smart Meters

3.1.2 Communications Infrastructure

3.1.3 Meter Data Management Systems

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Advanced Metering Infrastructure by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Advanced Metering Infrastructure by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

