Private Tutoring Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Description

This global study of the Private Tutoring market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Private Tutoring industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies

Ambow Education

ITutorGroup

New Oriental

Xueda Education

American Tutor

TAL Education

Eduboard

TutorZ

Manhattan Review

Chegg.com

EF Education First

MindLaunch

Kaplan

Web International English

Brighter Minds Tutoring

MandarinRocks

Key Product Type

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Afterschool Cram School

Others

Market by Application

Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Logistics Outsourcing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Private Tutoring Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Private Tutoring Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Private Tutoring

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Online/E Tutoring

1.3.2 Teaching in Home

1.3.3 Afterschool Cram School

1.3.4 Others

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Academic Training

1.4.2 Demand in Sports Training

1.4.3 Demand in Art Training

1.4.4 Demand in Others

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

…

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Ambow Education Overview

Table Ambow Education Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Private Tutoring Business Operation of Ambow Education (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 ITutorGroup Overview

Table ITutorGroup Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Private Tutoring Business Operation of ITutorGroup (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 New Oriental Overview

Table New Oriental Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Private Tutoring Business Operation of New Oriental (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Xueda Education Overview

Table Xueda Education Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Private Tutoring Business Operation of Xueda Education (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 American Tutor Overview

Table American Tutor Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Private Tutoring Business Operation of American Tutor (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 TAL Education Overview

Continue…

