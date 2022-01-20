Cementing and Casing Accessories Market 2022 Examination and Industry Growth With Top Companies, Regions till 2028

Cementing and Casing Accessories Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Cementing and Casing Accessories market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cementing and Casing Accessories industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cementing and Casing Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Cementing and Casing Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Al Shoumoukh Group

Dosco PetroServices

Frank’s International N.V.

Innovex

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB)

Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited.

Sazoil

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International Plc

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Cementing Plugs

Centralizers

Depth Orientation Collars

Others

China Cementing and Casing Accessories Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Offshore

Onshore

Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico

Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe

Asia, China, Japan, South , Korea, Southeast Asia, India

Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cementing and Casing Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

…

7 Players Profiles

7.1 Al Shoumoukh Group

7.1.1 Al Shoumoukh Group Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Al Shoumoukh Group Business Overview

7.1.3 Al Shoumoukh Group Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Al Shoumoukh Group Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.1.5 Al Shoumoukh Group Key News

7.2 Dosco PetroServices

7.2.1 Dosco PetroServices Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Dosco PetroServices Business Overview

7.2.3 Dosco PetroServices Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Dosco PetroServices Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.2.5 Dosco PetroServices Key News

7.3 Frank’s International N.V.

7.3.1 Frank’s International N.V. Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Frank’s International N.V. Business Overview

7.3.3 Frank’s International N.V. Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Frank’s International N.V. Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.3.5 Frank’s International N.V. Key News

7.4 Innovex

7.4.1 Innovex Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Innovex Business Overview

7.4.3 Innovex Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Innovex Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.4.5 Innovex Key News

7.5 Nabors Industries Ltd.

7.5.1 Nabors Industries Ltd. Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Nabors Industries Ltd. Business Overview

7.5.3 Nabors Industries Ltd. Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Nabors Industries Ltd. Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.5.5 Nabors Industries Ltd. Key News

7.6 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB)

7.6.1 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB) Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB) Business Overview

7.6.3 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB) Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB) Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.6.5 Premier Productions Fabricators L.L.C (PROFAB) Key News

7.7 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited.

7.7.1 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited. Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited. Business Overview

7.7.3 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited. Cementing and Casing Accessories Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited. Cementing and Casing Accessories Revenue in Global (2016-2021)

7.7.5 Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited. Key News

7.8 Sazoil

Continue…

