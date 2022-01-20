Telemedicine Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Telemedicine Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Telemedicine market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Telemedicine industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Telemedicine including:

3M Health Information Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

AMD Telemedicine

American Telecare

American Well

Apollo Hospitals

BioTelemetry

Cardiocom

CardioNet

CirrusMD

Cisco

Cloudvisit Telemedicine

Cybernet Medical Corp

Doctor on Demand

GE Healthcare

Haemonetics

Honeywell

IBM

iCliniq

Intel

Intouch Technologies

Maestros Telemedicine

McKesson

Medic4all

Medisoft Telemedicine

Philips Healthcare

Reach Health

Siemens Healthcare

SnapMD Telemedicine Technology

Teladoc

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Tele-hospital

Tele-home

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telecardiology

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Telemedicine Market Overview

1.1 Telemedicine Definition

1.2 Global Telemedicine Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Telemedicine Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Telemedicine Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Telemedicine Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Telemedicine Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Telemedicine Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Telemedicine Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Telemedicine Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Telemedicine Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Telemedicine Market by Type

3.1.1 Tele-hospital

3.1.2 Tele-home

3.2 Global Telemedicine Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Telemedicine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Telemedicine Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Telemedicine by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Telemedicine Market by Application

4.1.1 Teleradiology

4.1.2 Telepsychiatry

4.1.3 Telepathology

4.1.4 Teledermatology

4.1.5 Telecardiology

4.2 Global Telemedicine Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Telemedicine by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

