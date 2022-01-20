Life Jackets & Life Vests Market 2022 Recent Trends, Market Growth, Business Opportunities Till 2028

Summary

A New Market Study, Titled "Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

This report provides in-depth study of ‘Life Jackets & Life Vests Market ‘using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. Life Jackets & Life Vests Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.

The report offers detailed coverage of Life Jackets & Life Vests industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Life Jackets & Life Vests by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

Key Companies

Survitec

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Hansen Protection

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

Mustang Survival

O’Neill

International Safety Products

SECUMAR

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Dongtai Jianghai

Stormy Lifejackets

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

MW Watersports

SeaSafe Systems

Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

Aqua Life

Eyson

Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology

Market by Type

Foam Jackets & Vests

Inflatable Jackets & Vests

Hybrid Jackets & Vests

Market by Application

Adults

Kids

Table Of Content:

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Life Jackets & Life Vests

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Life Jackets & Life Vests

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Survitec

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Survitec Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Life Jackets & Life Vests Business Operation of Survitec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

2.3 The Coleman Company

2.4 Hansen Protection

2.5 DICK’S Sporting Goods

2.6 Johnson Outdoors

2.7 Kent Sporting Goods

2.8 LALIZAS

2.9 Mustang Survival

2.10 O’Neill

2.11 International Safety Products

2.12 SECUMAR

2.13 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

2.14 Dongtai Jianghai

2.15 Stormy Lifejackets

2.16 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

2.17 MW Watersports

2.18 SeaSafe Systems

2.19 Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

2.20 Aqua Life

2.21 Eyson

2.22 Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Life Jackets & Life Vests Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

