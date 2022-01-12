Summary

The report offers detailed coverage of Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

Key Companies

Greif, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

DS Smith Plc.

Mondi Group

Bemis Company, Inc.

International Paper Company

Winpak Ltd.

Mauser Group B.V.

Hoover Ferguson Group

Braid Logistics (UK) Limited

My Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd

SIA Flexitanks Limited

Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG

Bulk Lift International, Inc.

Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd

Market by Type

Lined RIBC

Unlined RIBC

Market by Application

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Greif, Inc.

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Greif, Inc. Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Business Operation of Greif, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Berry Global, Inc.

2.3 Sealed Air Corporation

2.4 DS Smith Plc.

2.5 Mondi Group

2.6 Bemis Company, Inc.

2.7 International Paper Company

2.8 Winpak Ltd.

2.9 Mauser Group B.V.

2.10 Hoover Ferguson Group

2.11 Braid Logistics (UK) Limited

2.12 My Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd

2.13 SIA Flexitanks Limited

2.14 Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc.

2.15 Snyder Industries, Inc.

2.16 Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA

2.17 Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG

2.18 Bulk Lift International, Inc.

2.19 Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology Co., Ltd

2.20 Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

