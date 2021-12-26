Alternative Meat Market 2022, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2028

Alternative Meat Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Alternative Meat Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Alternative Meat market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Alternative Meat industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Alternative Meat including:

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods

Cauldron Foods

Conagra (Gardein Protein International)

Gold&Green Foods

Gooddot

Greenleaf Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Impossible Foods

Kellogg (MorningStar Farms)

LightLife Foods

LikeMeat GmbH

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Marlow Foods (Cauldron)

MGP Ingredient

Moving Mountains

Nisshin Ollio Group

No Evil Foods

OmniFoods

Phoney Baloneys

Pinnacle Foods

Quorn Foods

S Kraft Foods

Sonic Biochem

Tofurky

Trader Joe’s

Vbites Food

Vegetarian Butcher

White Wave

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soybean-based

Tempeh-based

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Household

Food Services

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Alternative Meat Market Overview

1.1 Alternative Meat Definition

1.2 Global Alternative Meat Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Alternative Meat Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Alternative Meat Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Alternative Meat Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Alternative Meat Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Alternative Meat Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Alternative Meat Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Alternative Meat Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Alternative Meat Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Alternative Meat Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Alternative Meat Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Alternative Meat Market by Type

3.1.1 Soybean-based

3.1.2 Tempeh-based

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Alternative Meat Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alternative Meat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Alternative Meat Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Alternative Meat by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Alternative Meat Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Alternative Meat Market by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Food Services

4.2 Global Alternative Meat Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Alternative Meat by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

