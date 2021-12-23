Covid-19 Impact on Aerospace Radar Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2022

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Aerospace Radar Market, which is segmented by Platform Type (Ground, Airborne, Naval, and Others), by Application Type (Civil and Military), by Technology Type (CW Radar and Pulsed Radar), by Component Type (Antenna, Receiver, and Transmitter), by Band Type (X, S, C, L, K/Ku/Ka, and V/UHF), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Aerospace Radar Market was valued at US$ 10,746 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.7% over the next five years to reach US$ 13,389 million in 2022. An upgrade of legacy radar systems, increasing the military expenditure of the developing economies such as India, the rise in the global commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, and increasing demand for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAV) are the driving factors for the growth of radar market during the forecast period.

This report on the Aerospace Radar Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Aerospace Radar Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Aerospace Radar Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Aerospace Radar Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Platform Type:

Ground-based (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Airborne (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Naval (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Application Type:

Civil (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Military (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Technology Type:

CW Radar (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pulsed Radar (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Component Type:

Antenna (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Receiver (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Transmitter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Band Type:

X-Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

S-Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

C-Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

L-Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

K/Ka/Ku Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

V/UHF Band (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace Radar Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Middle East, Latin America, and Others)

