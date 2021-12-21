Covid-19 Impact on Glass Mat Market to Witness Impressive Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Glass Mat Market, which is segmented by Mat Type (Chopped Strand Mat (CSM) and Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)), by End-Use Industry Type (Transportation, Marine, E&E, Building & Construction, Pipe & Tank, and Others), by Binder Type (Powder, Emulsion, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Glass Mat Market is set to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, assisting the industry stakeholders to reach a landmark figure of US$ 1.7 billion in 2026. An expected recovery in the construction spending, expected rebound in automobile production coupled with an incessant shift from traditional materials to lightweight composite materials, and an increase in the infrastructure investments related to pipes are likely to rejuvenate the demand for glass mats across regions.

This report on the Glass Mat Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Glass Mat Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Glass Mat Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

A glass mat also referred to as a glass veil, is a non-woven material, consisting of randomly sized fiberglass. These glass fibers are aligned in the vertical direction, allowing the electrolyte to permeate through the glass mat, thereby, permitting the escape of hydrogen gas. The fibers are disturbed uniformly and bonded together by some organic additives. There are various ways through which glass fiber is bonded out of which emulsion-bonded glass mats offer several benefits, such as easy air removal, rapid resin impregnation, good surface bonding, high strand integrity, better aesthetics to composite parts, and low resin consumption.

Glass Mat Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Glass Mat Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Mat Type:

Chopped Strand Mat (CSM) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Glass Mat Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type:

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

E&E (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Building & Construction Transfer Fluids (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pipe & Tank (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Glass Mat Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Binder Type:

Powder-Bound Glass Mats (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Emulsion-Bound Glass Mats (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Glass Mat Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

