Recyclable Thermoset Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Recyclable Thermoset Market, which is segmented by Technology Type (Mechanical Recycling, Feedstock Recycling, and Energy Recovery), by Thermoset Type (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Epoxy Resins, Phenolic Resins, Polyurethane Resins, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Building & Construction, Transportation, Wind Energy, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Recyclable Thermoset Market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of >6% over the next five years, propelled by a host of factors including organic growth of the composites industry, an increasing preference of thermoset over thermoplastics, high focus on the green and sustainable materials, and the introduction of strict government regulations regarding the ban of landfill disposal.

This report on the Recyclable Thermoset Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Recyclable Thermoset Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Recyclable Thermoset Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Thermoset is the most widely accepted matrix system for fabricating composite parts. The matrix system has efficaciously been gaining penetration in most of the end-use industries, owing to its excellent strength and interlaminar properties. Unsaturated polyester, epoxy, and phenolic are the most commonly used matrices globally. Other major thermosets are polyurethane, vinyl esters, BMI, cyanate esters, and silicones. However, one of the biggest constraints of thermoset resin is its non-recyclability, owing to a large number of cross-link in its structure. The generation of waste from thermoset composites is mainly derived from the end-of-life of composite parts as well as from the scrap accumulated during the fabrication of composite parts.

Recyclable Thermoset Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

