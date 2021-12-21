Occupant Classification System Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Occupant Classification System Market, which is segmented by Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor), by Component Type (Airbag Control Unit, Sensors, and Others), by Light-Duty Vehicle Type (Economy Class, Mid-Size Class, and Luxury Class), by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Occupant classification system market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Owing to the strict safety norms led by the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), there is a high growth of the occupant classification system market across the globe. Likewise, safety standards are soon to be implemented in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, which is going to further influence the occupant classification system market globally.

This report on the Occupant Classification System Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Occupant Classification System Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Occupant Classification System Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Occupant classification system (OCS) is critical to front passenger’s safety. OCS detects the presence of the passenger, his approximate weight, and the seating position of the front passenger within the passenger compartment. This is critical information for accurate passenger-side airbag deployment. The data from OCS is used to determine if the airbag should be deployed, and the velocity at which it should be deployed during a collision. Different deployment velocities are used depending on the weight of the passenger.

Occupant Classification System Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Occupant Classification System Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Sensor Type:

Pressure Sensor (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Seat Belt Tension Sensor (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Occupant Classification System Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Component Type:

Air Bag Control Unit (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Sensors (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Occupant Classification System Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Light-Duty Vehicle Type:

Economy Class (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Mid-Size Class (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Luxury Class (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Occupant Classification System Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Occupant Classification System Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

