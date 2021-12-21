Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market, which is segmented By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By End Use (Women (25-50), Girls (15-24)), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Outlets), and Region. This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2019, the base year is 2020, the estimated year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market is estimated to grow from USD 115.2 million in 2020 to USD 495.0 million by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation.

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) are a relatively new sanitary product in the market commonly available through online distribution channels. The absorbency of the menstrual underwear ranges from half to two tampons. Menstrual underwear is sanitary wear that can be used alone depending on the period flow or as a backup to menstrual cups. The patch of the menstrual underwear consists of a coating of a special fabric that is developed to pull the liquid away from the body and traps it inside the underwear. Also, it prevents the liquid from leaking out into the clothing.

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Outlook

