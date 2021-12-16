Waste Heat to Power Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Waste Heat to Power Market Segmented by Product Type (Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, and Kalina Cycle), by Application Type (Petroleum Refining, Cement Industry, Heavy Metal Production, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Glass Industry, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and The Middle East& Africa).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Waste Heat to Power Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the waste heat to power market is segmented as steam rankine cycle, organic rankine cycle, and kalina cycle. The steam rankine cycle segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is preferred due to its ease of operation and low maintenance cost.

Based on the application type, the waste heat to power market is segmented as petroleum refining, cement industry, heavy metal production, chemical industry, pulp & paper, food & beverage, glass industry, and others. The cement industry segment is expected to remain the largest segment by application type over the forecast period. Growing prominence of ORC-based systems and huge potential for heat recovery offered by cement industry are driving the waste heat to power market for cement industry applications.

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for waste heat to power during the forecast period. Technological innovations, supportive government policies and efforts to reduce GHG emissions are the factors responsible for the growth of the waste to heat market in this region. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1355/waste-heat-to-power-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.