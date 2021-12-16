Aircraft Lavatory System Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2018-2023

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Lavatory System Market Segmented by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Platform Type (B737, B777, B787, A320 Family, A330/A340, A350XWB, A380, B737 Max, B777x, A320neo, A330neo, E175, C Series, and Others), by Lavatory Type (Standard Lavatory, Modular Lavatory, and Customized Lavatory), by Toilet Type (Reusable Toilet System, Recirculating Toilet System, and Vacuum Toilet System), by Fit Type (Line Fit and Retrofit), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Lavatory System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

The aircraft lavatory system market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Aircraft. Wide-body aircraft is projected to remain the largest aircraft segment of the global aircraft lavatory system market during the forecast period, driven by increasing production rates of B787 and A350XWB, upcoming fuel-efficient variants including B777x and A330neo, and an advancement in lavatory technology. Narrow-body aircraft is also likely to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period, driven by the introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320neo and B737 Max).

Based on the toilet type, the aircraft lavatory system market is segmented as Reusable Toilet System, Recirculating Toilet System, and Vacuum Toilet System. There has been a continuous shift from recirculating toilet system to the vacuum toilet system in all the next-generation aircraft. Vacuum flush toilets are considered to be less odor inducing and usually light in weight which helps in saving the fuel by reducing the need to carry large reserves of blue recirculating water and minimizing the risk of Blue Ice due to the spilling of water. Major lavatory manufacturers are developing advanced vacuum toilet based lavatory system by making it lighter in weight using composite materials. It will reduce the overall maintenance cost and remove waste rapidly during the flush cycle.

Based on the regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for lavatory systems in the aircraft industry. The region is the manufacturing hub of the major commercial aircraft manufacturer, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Boeing is the largest procurer of the lavatory systems in the region. Europe is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production rates of A350XWB and A320 family including Neo version. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors including the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, and indigenous development of commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).

