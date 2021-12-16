Structural Core Materials Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Structural Core Materials Market Segmented by End-Use Industry (Wind Energy, Marine, Ground Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Others), by Core Material Type (PVC, PET, SAN, PMI, Balsa and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Structural Core Materials Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the material type, the structural core materials market is segmented as PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), SAN (Styrene acrylonitrile), PMI (Polymethacrylimide), Balsa, and Others. In 2020, balsa surpassed PVC to become the most dominant core material type in the market, mainly driven by the exceptional growth in the wind energy segment. However, it is anticipated that PVC will recapture its throne in the near future and then maintaining its leadership position in the coming five years.

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as wind energy, marine, ground transportation, aerospace & defense, and others. Wind energy is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) anticipates that about 469.3 GW of new wind energy capacity will be added from 2021 to 2025, which is equivalent to 94 GW of wind energy added each year till 2025. The demand for longer wind blades is adding a further stir in the demand for structural core materials.

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as wind energy, marine, ground transportation, aerospace & defense, and others. Wind energy is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) anticipates that about 469.3 GW of new wind energy capacity will be added from 2021 to 2025, which is equivalent to 94 GW of wind energy added each year till 2025. The demand for longer wind blades is adding a further stir in the demand for structural core materials.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/486/structural-core-materials-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.