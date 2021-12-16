Anti-Fog Additives Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Anti-Fog Additives Market Segmented by Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters, Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid, Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide, and Others), by Application Type (Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Anti-Fog Additives Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the type, the market is segmented as glycerol esters, polyglycerol esters, sorbitan esters of fatty acids, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, polyoxyethylene esters of oleic acid, gelatin, titanium dioxide, and others. The glycerol esters segment dominates the anti-fog additives market, driven by its lower cost and higher usage in food packaging films, followed by polyglycerol esters and sorbitan esters. The glycerol esters segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as food packaging films, agricultural films, and others. The food packaging films application dominates the global anti-fog additives market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. This application segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil; an increasing participation of the fairer sex at the workplace; and changing lifestyle of consumers, are the major factors driving the demand for packaged foods, which is translating an increased demand for anti-fog additives for these applications.

In terms of regions, North America dominates the anti-fog additives market and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The dominance of North America in the anti-fog additives market is mainly attributed to a host of factors including an increasing demand for anti-fog films from the food packaging and agricultural sectors, growing awareness about health and safety, and stringent regulations from governing bodies.

