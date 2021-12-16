Polymer Blends and Alloys Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends & Analysis from 2021 to 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market Segmented by Product Type (PC-based Blends and Alloys, PPO/PPE-based Blends and Alloys, and Others), by Application Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as PC-based blends and alloys, PPO/PPE-based blends and alloys, and others. PC-based blends and alloys dominated the market in 2019, and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. High performance of polycarbonate thermoplastics, well known for their strength, toughness, and optical transparency makes them a perennial choice in various applications for a wide range of industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction. They are largely used with various polymer blends such as PC/PBT, PC/PE, PC/ABS, PC/PE, PC/PET, etc. for improving their limiting factors such as chemical functionality, melt viscosity, and hydrophobicity.

Based on the application type, the polymer blends and alloys market is segmented as automotive, electronics, consumer goods and others. The automotive segment dominates the market, driven by the ability of polymer blends and alloys to achieve weight reductions, cost savings, and deliver impressive mechanical and chemical properties as desired by the industry. Electrical & electronics is also likely to offer sizeable opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as fastest-growing polymer blends and alloys market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India, being the key countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The region has a greater number of players and has comparatively high competition when compared to the developed western economies. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

